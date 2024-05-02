Rival Parties Pass Bill Mandating New Probe into Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have passed a special law mandating a new investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush incident.In a plenary session on Thursday, the bill was passed with 256 voting in favor and three abstentions.The special law calls for forming an investigative committee to get to the bottom of the crowd crush that took 159 lives in central Seoul where massive crowds had poured into the streets to celebrate Halloween.The passage of the bill comes after rival camps on Wednesday agreed to handle the special bill during Thursday's plenary session, the last session for the current 21st National Assembly.The bill was initially pushed through by the DP in January but vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol later that month, and also comes after a meeting between Yoon and DP Chair Lee Jae-myung earlier this week.For Thursday's passage of the bill, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) agreed to revise parts of the special bill, including details on the formation and operation period of the envisioned parliamentary committee and its method of investigation.