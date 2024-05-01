DP Set to Railroad Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) is planning to pass special legislation Thursday to launch an independent counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.During a party meeting earlier in the day, Democratic Party floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo reaffirmed the plan, saying that “politics without conclusions is not politics.”Rival parties have failed to narrow the gap between their stances on the contentious bill, aimed at looking into allegations that key officials wielded undue influence to interfere with the military's investigative report on the young soldier's death.While noting that persuading the ruling camp is impossible, the main opposition whip during the party meeting also argued that the speaker of the National Assembly should now stop pursuing a bipartisan accord on the issue.The ruling People Power Party argues that an independent counsel probe is unnecessary as the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials, is looking into the case.The young soldier's death during a search for flood victims last year drew nationwide anger as then-defense minister Lee Jong-sup and others were suspected to have exercised their influence on investigators in a bid to protect the leadership of the Marine Corps.A plenary parliamentary session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.