Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1117 | May 6th)





LE SSERAFIM, the first girl group from HYBE, debuted this Monday and they are performing on Music Bank tonight with the title track ‘FEARLESS’. The group consists of six members including Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae. The first two are former members of IZ*ONE, while Huh Yunjin was a contestant of the TV audition ‘Produce 48’ that resulted in making IZ*ONE. According to the agency, LE SSERAFIM’s debut EP depicts a story of the members that move forward fearlessly without being swayed by other people. In addition, the title track "FEARLESS" is a punk-based alternative pop genre number driven by heavy basslines and groovy rhythms.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv