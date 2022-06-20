Winner to make comeback next month

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Winner will release a new album next month after a 27-month hiatus.





It will be the group’s first comeback in over two-years, and their first since Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon’s discharge from the military. The release date for the new album has been announced through a teaser poster which says Winner will be coming soon on July 5.





The group’s third studio album “Remember” was released in April 2020.