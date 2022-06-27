Billie to release new music next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)
Girl-group Billie will be releasing new music in mid-July.
The group’s label said they recently finished shooting a music video and are in the final stages of preparing to officially return. Yoon Jong-shin participated in producing the group’s song, offering a new perspective on its unique narrative.
It has been five months since the group released its second EP, “The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One.” The rookie group, which has six members, debuted in November last year with their debut EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter One.”
