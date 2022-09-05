Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2022 IU CONCERT “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun”

2022-09-05

K-POP Connection

Date: Sept. 17-18, 2022

Venue: Jamsil Sports Complex - Seoul Olympic Stadium


Singers who have postponed their concerts for about three years are starting to resume their offline concerts. Actress and singer IU is having her first single concert in three years. Her 2022 “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun” concert will be held from Sept. 17-18, 2022 at Jamsil Sports Complex in Southern Seoul, which can seat nearly 70,000 spectators. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >