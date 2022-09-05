2022 IU CONCERT “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun”

Date: Sept. 17-18, 2022

Venue: Jamsil Sports Complex - Seoul Olympic Stadium





Singers who have postponed their concerts for about three years are starting to resume their offline concerts. Actress and singer IU is having her first single concert in three years. Her 2022 “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun” concert will be held from Sept. 17-18, 2022 at Jamsil Sports Complex in Southern Seoul, which can seat nearly 70,000 spectators.