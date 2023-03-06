KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
Cupid- FIFTY FIFTY [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV
FIFTY FIFTY made their grand debut recently with “Cupid.” The group is made up of four members; Saena, Keena, Sio, and Aran. The comeback track, “Cupid” suggests a story centered around the girls’ love lives. The members have expressed themselves that the song reveals the process of the girls taking matters into their own hands after several unsuccessful attempts due to relying on cupid. The track also holds more significant meaning, encouraging the members to transform into the women they’re meant to be after overcoming the initial fear. The group mentions that the song can be interpreted in multiple ways, but one of them being that things won’t go your way without effort.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U9QhGd6M6I
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-02-14
