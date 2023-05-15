Cravity to make Japanese debut

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
2023-05-15
Cravity will official debut in Japan on July 5.
Their debut single “Groovy” will be fronted by the Japanese-language version of the main track from their 5th EP, “Master:Piece”.
It will also include the group’s first original Japanese song “I Can’t Fight the Feeling.”
The band will also hold concerts in Osaka and Tokyo from June 2-7.
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >