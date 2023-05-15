Cravity to make Japanese debut

ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Cravity will official debut in Japan on July 5.





Their debut single “Groovy” will be fronted by the Japanese-language version of the main track from their 5th EP, “Master:Piece”.





It will also include the group’s first original Japanese song “I Can’t Fight the Feeling.”





The band will also hold concerts in Osaka and Tokyo from June 2-7.