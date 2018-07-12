Ex-LKP Chief: N. Korea Will Never Give Up Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Joon-pyo, the former chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), has reiterated his opposition to the government's North Korea policy.Writing on Facebook on Saturday, the conservative politician, who is visiting the U.S. at the moment, argued that North Korea's attitude has not changed at all.He said that in order to seek a breakthrough in the Cold War situation on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and compromise, a change in the other side's attitude and posture is required.But Hong insisted that North Korea has not changed at all and is only putting on a show, adding that leading the South Korean public to believe the North has changed could bring about an even bigger catastrophe.The former LKP chief said that North Korea will never give up its nuclear program. He added that if it did attempt to, leader Kim Jong-un would immediately be purged by his hawkish military.Hong said that a misjudgment regarding North Korea can lead to disastrous consequences for the Korean Peninsula and the condoning of a nuclear North Korea.