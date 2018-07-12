Document Alleges Defense Minister Made Remarks Defending DSC

Photo : KBS News

Parliament has been presented an alleged transcript of recent remarks made by Defense Minister Song Young-moo that show he defended the military's proposed plan to invoke martial law early last year, despite his denial.Members of the National Assembly's bipartisan National Defense Committee read the document on Wednesday.The transcript was said to have been drafted by Colonel Min Byung-sam at the Defense Security Command(DSC) based on what Minister Song said during a meeting at the ministry on July ninth.The document was known to have been reported to DSC Commander Lee Suk-koo.Song allegedly said that reviewing a plan to invoke martial law in preparation for the worst case scenario was not wrong per se, adding that legal experts agreed with the view.However, the minister was said to have instructed officials to review whether the military intelligence unit's alleged activity amounted to abuse of power.A 67-page report drawn up by the DSC in March last year indicates it explored the possibility of invoking martial law in the event candlelight protests against then-President Park Geun-hye caused unrest. Song has denied defending the DSC's actions.