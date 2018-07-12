Military Cyber Command to be Stripped of Psychological Warfare Function

Photo : KBS News

The Defense Ministry on Thursday unveiled measures to revamp the military’s controversial cyber command unit.As part of the Defense Reform 2.0 initiative, the ministry announced its reform package, including renaming the unit “Cyber Operations Command” and abolishing its psychological warfare function so that it won’t be able to meddle in politics.The command has been at the center of controversy as its agents are alleged to have staged an online campaign, including posting political comments, to skew public opinion in favor of the former conservative governments.As an entity under direct control of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the unit will devise response measures against potential invasion of the military's cyberspace.In line with the reforms, the Defense Ministry will be tasked with overseeing the organization, system and budget of the Cyber Operations Command while the JCS will take charge of the entire military’s cyber operations.