Domestic

Court Finds Former Governor An Hee-jung Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse

Write: 2018-08-14 11:14:10Update: 2018-08-14 11:14:51

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has found former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung not guilty on charges of sexually abusing his former secretary.

The Seoul Western District Court handed down the verdict in the sex scandal trial involving the high-profile politician on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors had requested four years in prison for the ex-governor.  

An was indicted in April on charges that he sexually assaulted and harassed his then-secretary Kim Ji-eun multiple times from July 2017 to February this year in an abuse of his authority.
