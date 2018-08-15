Court Finds Former Governor An Hee-jung Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has found former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung not guilty on charges of sexually abusing his former secretary.The Seoul Western District Court handed down the verdict in the sex scandal trial involving the high-profile politician on Tuesday.Prosecutors had requested four years in prison for the ex-governor.An was indicted in April on charges that he sexually assaulted and harassed his then-secretary Kim Ji-eun multiple times from July 2017 to February this year in an abuse of his authority.