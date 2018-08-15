Gov't Ceremony to Commemorate Victims of Wartime Sexual Slavery to be Held Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-organized ceremony marking the Memorial Day for Victims of Japanese Forces' Wartime Sexual Slavery will be held on Tuesday.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the ceremony, the first of its kind, will be held at the National Mang-Hyang Cemetery in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.Some 400 people are set to attend the event, including victims, civic group members and officials of related government agencies.On August 14th 1991, the now deceased human rights activist Kim Hak-sun testified for the first time about how she was forced to serve as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers during World War Two.While civic groups started marking the day in 2013, the government designated August 14th as a national day of observance last year to remember the victims of sexual enslavement.