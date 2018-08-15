Top Office: N. Korea Did Not Invite Moon to Attend Sep. 9 Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says that North Korea did not invite President Moon Jae-in for summit talks in Pyongyang to coincide with the North's Foundation Day on September ninth.A key presidential official told reporters Tuesday the rumor about North Korea having asked President Moon to attend the anniversary event is not true.The top office's confirmation is known to be a response against various speculation on why the exact date has not been set for the inter-Korean summit the two Koreas agreed on Monday to hold next month.On Monday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said holding the summit in early September may be difficult.Speculation has been raised that the summit was initially likely to be held in early September but it may have been delayed after Seoul balked at Pyongyang's request for Moon to attend the North's September ninth anniversary event.