Safety Checks Under Way as Typhoon Approaches Reunion Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is working to prevent the approaching Typhoon Soulik from disturbing the second round of inter-Korean reunions of war-separated families set to begin on Friday.A Unification Ministry official said that as part of precautionary efforts against the typhoon, roughly 40 government, Red Cross and Hyundai Asan officials are checking the condition of the resort at Mount Geumgang, which is being used as the reunion venue and accommodation for the participating families.The approaching typhoon is predicted to affect the Geumgang region on its way through the northern part of Gangwon Province Friday afternoon.Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the reunion participants amid the stormy weather, many of whom are in their 80s or older.