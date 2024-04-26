DP Chief Lee Presses President Yoon to Stop Vetoing Opposition-Led Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung met for talks at the presidential office on Monday to discuss state affairs.In his opening remarks at the meeting, the DP chief asked for the president's support to launch a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.While pressing President Yoon to express regrets over his decision to exercise his veto power against opposition DP-led bills, Lee also demanded the president reconsider a special bill mandating a new investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022.Lee also asked for Yoon's support for a subsidy of 250-thousand won or around 180 dollars per person which the main opposition says is necessary to help the livelihoods of the people.The meeting lasted around two hours and ten minutes. It marks the first time President Yoon has held official talks with the nation's main opposition chief.Yoon’s new chief of staff, as well as the presidential senior secretaries for political and public affairs took part in the meeting, for which the opposition leader arrived with his chief of staff, his party's policy chief and spokesperson.While the results of the talks are not immediately available, the presidential office and the Democratic Party are expected to hold respective briefings to introduce the discussions.Yoon had previously rejected calls for a meeting with the opposition chief but changed his stance following the ruling People Power Party’s defeat in the April 10 general elections.