Typhoon Soulik to Exit Korean Peninsula Friday Noon

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Soulik is expected to exit the Korean Peninsula around noon on Friday after passing through the country's central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the tropical storm reached Mokpo in South Jeolla Province at around 11 p.m. Thursday and was heading northeast at 32 kilometers per hour.The weather agency projected the typhoon will exit to the East Sea after passing through Gangneung in Gangwon Province at around noon.It said that the typhoon weakened overnight after making landfall, but the central part of the nation and coastal areas may see very strong winds with a maximum speed of over 20 meters per second.Soulik is also expected to bring downpours of up to 300 millimeters in Gangwon Province on Friday.Seoul will not be directly affected by the typhoon which was initially forecast to pass right through the southern part of the capital but changed course.