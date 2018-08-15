Typhoon Soulik Exits Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Peninsula is completely free from Typhoon Soulik.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, the typhoon exited the peninsula toward the East Sea at around 11 a.m.The first typhoon to pass through the peninsula since Sanba in 2012, Soulik was initially expected to cause severe damage across the nation with heavy rain and strong winds.Although one person went missing and two people were injured from the strong system, it has caused the fewest casualties among typhoons that have swept the country since 2000.