Asiana to Fully Normalize In-Flight Meals from Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

Asiana Airlines will have its in-flight meals supplied by Gate Gourmet Korea(GGK) starting Wednesday, marking a full resolution of the in-flight meal shortage fiasco Asiana has struggled with since July.GGK had originally signed a deal with the flagship carrier to supply meals from July first, but a fire broke out in March at a new factory it was building, delaying a related patent approval.Asiana and GGK then commissioned the catering service to another firm Sharp DO & CO Korea during the three months necessary to rebuild the factory.But the small-scale catering firm could not deliver the supply volume that matched the level of demand, resulting in flight delays as meals were not ready.An official at Asiana said the workforce at Sharp DO & CO will be retained and expected a smooth supply of in-flight meal service from now on.