Court Again Holds State Accountable for Welfare Center Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ordered the state to compensate victims of human rights abuses at a now-defunct detention facility in the southern port city of Busan in another ruling recognizing the state's responsibility for the incident.According to legal circles on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that the state must pay 15 plaintiffs a total of four-point-68 billion won in compensation.The sum is more than 70 percent of the six-point-six billion won the plaintiffs collectively sought originally.The victims will receive compensation ranging from three million won to a maximum of one-point-one billion won per person, according to the period of their detention at the facility.The amount of compensation is similar to that in the first ruling made last year in a similar case, with about 80 million won to be paid per year of detention.From 1975 to 1987, the government took roughly 38-thousand people off the streets and brought them to the welfare center with the promise of food, education, and job training.However, many, including minors, were beaten, sexually assaulted and used for slave labor, with a reported 650 deaths at the facility.