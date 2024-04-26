Russia Grateful to N. Korea for Unconditional Support of Special Operation in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly expressed gratitude for North Korea's "unconditional support" of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.According to the Russian TASS news agency on Friday, Ivan Zhelokhovtsev, head of the First Department of Asia at the Russian Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at a reception on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first summit in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019 and also met at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in September last year.The Russian official reportedly said that the traditional relations of fraternal friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations have reached an unprecedented high level on the basis of the agreements that were reached during the meeting between the two leaders at the Costochny spaceport.Zhelokhovtsev added that the two nations' common task is now to fulfill everything that the leaders agreed upon.North Korea's Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol reportedly said that North Korea sincerely wishes the Russian leadership and people further success in protecting their national sovereignty and security.