BTS Dominates Japan's Top Music Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

"Love Yourself: Answer,” the latest album by K-pop sensation BTS has topped Japan’s leading music chart.According to the boy band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Tuesday, the new album released on August 24th ranked number one on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the first week of September.It marks the fourth time the seven-member band has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart.BTS secured the top spot in September 2016 with their Japanese album “Youth," in October 2017 with their Korean album “Love Yourself: Her” and this April with their latest Japanese album “Face Yourself."The latest feat came as BTS topped the Billboard 200 chart for the second time with "Love Yourself: Answer” and reached number one on South Korea’s Gaon chart in August.