Economy Singaporean Cryptocurrency Exchange Opens Office in S. Korea

A Singaporean cyber currency exchange has launched its services for South Koreans.



AlphaBit CryptoCurrency(ABCC) Exchange head Calvin Cheng announced the company's Seoul debut to reporters on Tuesday, calling it the world's most active cyber currency trade market.



The company launched a Korean-language Web site on Sunday and plans to offer a Korean-language app from next month.



Cheng said the company is focused on providing safe trade services in South Korea, rather than making short-term profits out of commission.