Presidential Chief Again Urges Parliamentary Leaders to Join Trip to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has once again urged the parliament and bipartisan leaders to come along on President Moon Jae-in’s scheduled trip to North Korea next week.On Facebook on Tuesday, Im expressed his expectations about the incumbent top leaders of the ruling and opposition parties. He said although the media dubs them as the "return of old boys” in reference to the old ages of many of them, he remains hopeful they will usher in a new political culture.He said he wishes those “senior leaders” will refresh the local politics riddled with political interests and strife like the characters on a famous Korean television show, “Grandpas over Flowers.”On Monday, Im invited nine assembly leaders and lawmakers to join Moon in his trip to Pyongyang for an inter-Korean summit. However, the three parliamentary speakers as well as the top leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party declined it.