RFA: No Meeting Scheduled between N. Korea, US at UN Session

The United States has reportedly no plan yet for any talks with North Korea in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session late this month.Washington-based news media Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Sunday quoted a U.S. State Department official as saying that there is no related schedule "for now."The official made the comment on Thursday in response to a question about the possibility of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting Kim Yong-chol, a top North Korean communist party official, during the UN gathering.Resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang is likely to be decided after the inter-Korean summit talks to be held in Pyongyang from Tuesday to Thursday.RFA earlier reported that a North Korean minister-level official is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the UN session on Wednesday, citing the revised provisional list of speakers from the UN Public Information Department.