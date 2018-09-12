N. Korea Highlights Panmunjeom Declaration Ahead of Moon's Visit

Photo : KBS News

Just a day ahead of the third inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the North's state media stressed that the two Koreas should pursue a new history of peace, prosperity and reunification.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Monday that North and South Korea should actively open a new history of peace, prosperity and reunification by gathering power and wisdom and cherishing the achievements made in the process of implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration.The paper said that talks and cooperative projects have been under way on various fronts as part of efforts to carry out the declaration adopted after the April inter-Korean summit.In particular, the paper cited inter-Korean family reunions, military talks and the opening of a joint liaison office as achievements made since the declaration.It praised all those exchanges as great achievements and progress that will open the door for a "bright path" toward the reunification of the two Koreas, adding the North's firm stance is to keep inter-Korean relations from going off this new track of peace, reconciliation and cooperation.