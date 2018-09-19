Moon Hopes Pyongyang Trip will Rekindle US-N. Korea Talk

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says that his trip to Pyongyang will have great meaning if it can lead to the resumption of North Korea-U.S. dialogue.Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan said that the president made the remarks to his aides on Tuesday before heading to Seoul Air Base to depart for his three-day trip to Pyongyang.Shortly before his departure from the top office, Moon reportedly stressed the need for frequent meetings between the two Koreas, saying that inter-Korean relations are now moving toward the level at which they could meet any time when necessary.Yoon said that as the president mentioned, South Korea seeks to secure a lasting and irreversible peace and to move toward a new era based on agreements with North Korea.