Politics

Moon Hopes Pyongyang Trip will Rekindle US-N. Korea Talk

Write: 2018-09-18 10:02:22Update: 2018-09-18 13:09:38

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says that his trip to Pyongyang will have great meaning if it can lead to the resumption of North Korea-U.S. dialogue.

Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan said that the president made the remarks to his aides on Tuesday before heading to Seoul Air Base to depart for his three-day trip to Pyongyang. 

Shortly before his departure from the top office, Moon reportedly stressed the need for frequent meetings between the two Koreas, saying that inter-Korean relations are now moving toward the level at which they could meet any time when necessary. 

Yoon said that as the president mentioned, South Korea seeks to secure a lasting and irreversible peace and to move toward a new era based on agreements with North Korea.
