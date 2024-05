Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held an event for children and their families on Sunday to mark this year's Children's Day.The president invited about 360 children and their families to the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.In the event, Yoon said that he is always excited to meet children, expressing his gratitude to the parents, teachers and staff of facilities who take care of children and work hard to help them grow brightly and healthily.Guests included those from rural areas and in foster care, as well as children from single-parent and multicultural families.The invited children participated in various educational programs, with the president joining one of the programs.