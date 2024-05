Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said that final consultation is under way among South Korea, Japan and China to hold a trilateral summit on May 26 and 27 in Seoul.A ministry official said on Saturday that the three nations agreed to hold the summit at the earliest date convenient for all sides, adding that the final schedule will be announced soon.The official added that the government will accelerate consultations with relevant ministries, as well as Japan and China, to achieve substantial results from this summit.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expected to visit Seoul for the trilateral summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.The previous trilateral summit was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu in December 2019.