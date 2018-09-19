Leaders of Two Koreas to Visit Mount Baekdu Together Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Mount Baekdu together on Thursday.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a media briefing on Wednesday that Kim proposed a joint trip to the famous North Korean mountain and Moon agreed to go along.The spokesman said the two leaders will set off on the trip early in the morning, adding the two Koreas are discussing detailed schedules of the trip.Arriving in Pyongyang on Tuesday to launch a three-day visit to the North for an inter-Korean summit, Moon revealed he had on several occasions pledged to visit the mountain that straddles the North Korea-China border via the Korean side instead of the Chinese side.The president said that the pledge has made him decline multiple invitations to visit the mountain via the Chinese side.