Mt. Baekdu Holds Significance for Leaders of Both Koreas

Photo : KBS News

On the last day of his three-day trip to Pyongyang Thursday, President Moon Jae-in visited Mount Baekdu with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon had previously expressed hope to visit the mountain, such as during the first inter-Korean summit in April, where he said it has been his long dream to visit Mount Baekdu and Kaema Plateau.Mount Baekdu also holds special meaning for the North Korean leader.The mountain is the symbol of the North’s founding family and the North Korean regime has propagated the mountain as the stronghold of founder Kim Il-sung’s resistance to Japan.Kim Jong-un has visited the mountain every time he was about to make a key decision since taking the helm of the nation in late 2011 following his father Kim Jong-il’s sudden death.Mount Baekdu is the tallest mountain on the Korean peninsula. It is a spiritual place for both South and North Koreans and is described as the sacred origin of the Korean people in ancient myths.