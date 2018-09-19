Moon Leaves for Seoul, Kim Sends Mushroom Gift

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has left for Seoul, ending his three-day summit trip to North Korea.Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan told a briefing Thursday afternoon that the plane carrying Moon, the first lady and the official delegation is currently heading for Seoul.He also said that two tons of pine mushroom sent from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at Seoul Air Base early in the morning on a transport plane.Yoon said the mushrooms will be shared with separated families in the South who have yet to be reunited with their loved ones in the North.Moon said he hopes the gift may offer some condolence to the separated families, adding the day will come when they meet their North Korean kin face to face.