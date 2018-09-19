Trump Shows 'Extraordinary' Letter from Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday showed a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump took out a folded piece of paper from inside his jacket as he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Trump said he received an "extraordinary letter" from Kim the previous day. He said Kim wants to see things happen for North Korea that can make it an economic power, adding it really has the potential to be that.The U.S. president said that he looks forward to a second summit and that it will take place fairly quickly, but in the meantime, sanctions against the North will remain.The letter is thought to have been delivered to Trump via North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, who arrived in New York on Tuesday.