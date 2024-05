Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to revive the office of the senior secretary for civil affairs and named former vice justice minister Kim Joo-hyun to lead the office.Yoon announced the appointment at the presidential office on Tuesday.While restoring the office that he abolished two years ago, the president explained that it is to better listen to public sentiment, saying that he had to seek advice from journalists due to insufficient feedback regarding public opinions on his policies.The president stressed that the reinstatement of the position is for the benefit of the people, rejecting speculations that the goal of the office is to protect the president and control investigative authorities.The reorganization comes as Yoon marks the end of his second year in office this week.