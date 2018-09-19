Pompeo to Visit N. Korea in October

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit North Korea next month to arrange a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Wednesday that Pompeo accepted Kim's invitation to travel to Pyongyang next month.The spokeswoman said that Pompeo will visit the North to make further progress on the implementation of the commitments from the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, including the North's final, fully verified denuclearization and to prepare for a second summit.The trip was announced after a meeting between Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in New York earlier in the day.The top U.S. diplomat was set for a fourth visit in August, but Trump called it off over a lack of progress in North Korea's denuclearization.