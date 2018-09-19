Latin America's 1st Korean Wave-themed Radio Program to Go on Air from Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

A show on K-Pop and the Korean Wave will become a regular program on Mexico’s largest radio broadcaster, a first for Latin America.The Korean Cultural Center in Mexico announced on Sunday that Radio Centro will air the program called “K-Hour” every Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m.The move comes after the broadcaster aired the program as a pilot project for three months.According to market researcher Nielsen, K-Hour saw ratings reach seven-point-33 percent in a recent survey, ranking in the top ten radio programs.