Latin America's 1st Korean Wave-themed Radio Program to Go on Air from Oct.

Write: 2018-10-01 11:31:00Update: 2018-10-01 14:22:19

Photo : YONHAP News

A show on K-Pop and the Korean Wave will become a regular program on Mexico’s largest radio broadcaster, a first for Latin America. 

The Korean Cultural Center in Mexico announced on Sunday that Radio Centro will air the program called “K-Hour” every Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. 

The move comes after the broadcaster aired the program as a pilot project for three months.

According to market researcher Nielsen, K-Hour saw ratings reach seven-point-33 percent in a recent survey, ranking in the top ten radio programs.
