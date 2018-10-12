Justice Minister to Review Pardons for Jeju Protesters if Issue is Raised

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said Friday that if the issue of granting pardons for residents of a Jeju village who protested a naval base construction is earnestly raised, the ministry will review the matter in accordance with law.Following President Moon Jae-in's remark Thursday that he would actively consider pardons for residents of Gangjeong Village on Jeju Island, the Justice Minister was asked about this issue during the National Assembly's annual audit of the ministry.Park said he believes the president made the remark in hopes to heal wounds from the conflict over the naval base construction while he was visiting the Jeju village and meeting local residents.He said the justice ministry will review the pardon issue according to law when it is brought up in detail in the future.Meanwhile rival lawmakers wrangled over the president's pardon remark during the audit.