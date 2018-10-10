S. Korea, France Agree to Boost Science, Technology Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and France have agreed to strengthen cooperation in science and technology.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Monday that it signed action plans with France’s Ministry of Higher Education to expand cooperation in the fields.Ahead of the signing ceremony in Paris, Science and ICT Minister You Young-min met with the French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Frederique Vidal, to share consensus on the strategic importance of science and technology.They also agreed to expand cooperation on related areas, including people-to-people exchanges and research on space, artificial intelligence and climate technology.