Moon to Meet with Pope Francis with Message from N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Pope Francis on Thursday at the Vatican.Moon plans to deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang. Kim asked Moon to deliver his invitation during their summit last month in Pyongyang.In his meeting with the pope, Moon is also expected to call for support of the Seoul government's efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settle peace in the region.After the meeting, the president is scheduled to meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who presided over a special mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday at the Basilica of St. Peter.