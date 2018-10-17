Moon Arrives in Denmark for P4G Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Denmark Friday on the last leg of his nine-day European tour.He will give a keynote speech at the inaugural summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, known as P4G, to be held in Copenhagen on Saturday.President Moon will also hold summit talks with Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen before wrapping up his tour and heading home later Saturday.Earlier in Brussels at the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, Moon held bilateral summits with British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and stressed the need to ease sanctions on North Korea to facilitate the regime's denuclearization.May and Merkel agreed that concrete measures are necessary to spur the denuclearization process but also called for more clear and bold action from North Korea toward the goal of a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID).