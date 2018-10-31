S. Korea, US Resume Joint Annual Marine Exercise

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have resumed a joint Marine exercise after a six-month hiatus.According to the Defense Ministry, South Korean Marine Corps and American troops from the III Marine Expeditionary Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan, launched a two-week "Korea Marine Exercise Program," or KMEP, in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on Monday.Around 500 military personnel are taking part in the annual drill intended to maintain joint defense readiness.The two sides will begin actual maneuvers with troops, amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment on Tuesday.The allies had planned to hold 19 rounds of the program from October 2017 to September this year. However, only eleven have been held since the drills were suspended in June to support diplomatic efforts for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.