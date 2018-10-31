Seoul Downplays Postponement of High-Level US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office is downplaying the sudden postponement of planned high-level talks between the United States and North Korea.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a regular media briefing on Wednesday that a delay to the scheduled meeting does not mean it will be scrapped or lose momentum.He also denied speculation the postponement had something to do with remark made by a high-level North Korean official, presumably leader Kim Jong-un, that it is difficult for the regime to give the U.S. a list of its nuclear arsenal and production facilities.President Moon Jae-in’s Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters that the U.S. informed Seoul of the delay in advance.Earlier, the U.S. State Department said the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the vice chairman of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party Central Committee Kim Yong-chol on Thursday has been called off, but did not reveal why.