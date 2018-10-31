Delayed US-N. Korea Talks May Slow Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The postponement of high-level talks between the United States and North Korea is triggering speculations that it could also cause some delay in the implementation of inter-Korean agreements, including connecting the two Koreas by railways and roads.Some experts point out that it will be difficult to speed up inter-Korean projects without progress on the North’s denuclearization, considering Washington’s emphasis that the two issues must proceed at the same pace.Others fear the delayed contact between the North and the U.S. may slow down momentum for inter-Korean engagements.South and North Korea were initially scheduled to carry out inter-Korean projects last month, including a joint research on cross-border railroads and renovating family reunion venues at Mount Geumgang, but were unable to follow through.A high-ranking official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the South Korean government expected the North-U.S. high-level talks would produce substantial progress on denuclearization and permanent peace-building, and expressed regret that it was postponed.