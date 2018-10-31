Two Koreas Fail to Set Schedules for Joint Road Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea held a second meeting of their joint road research group on Monday but failed to set schedules for a survey of cross-border roads along the east coast.A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said that during the meeting at the liaison office in the North's border city Gaeseong, the two sides held discussions to decide sections and methods for the survey and agreed to hold additional talks later.The joint road research group held its first meeting on August 13th and conducted a week-long survey of roads between Gaesong and Pyongyang, but failed to schedule a joint survey for roads on the Donghae line along the east coast.During Monday's meeting, South Korea is known to have proposed they survey existing roads, while North Korea reportedly suggested they build new roads.There is also speculation the two Koreas failed to set schedules due to differences with the U.S. on the inter-Korean projects.