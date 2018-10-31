Gov't Considering 36-Month Prison Service as Alternative Military Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering a 36-month service at correctional facilities as an alternative military service for conscientious objectors.The Defense Ministry unveiled on Wednesday that it is leaning toward that idea, saying that the 36-month duration period is deemed to be appropriate to prevent the alternative service from being used as a means to dodge military service.It also said that period is similar to the service months of other types of alternative military service currently in place for men who are equipped with special techniques, such as doctors.The Defense Ministry and the Military Manpower Administration have been reviewing various plans since June, when the Constitutional Court ruled that not allowing alternative service for conscientious objectors is unconstitutional.The alternative military service will go into effect from January 2020.