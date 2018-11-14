ASEAN Leaders Call for Swift Implementation of Agreements on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) have welcomed summits held between the two Koreas and the United States and North Korea this year, urging them to swiftly implement the agreements they have reached so far.The call was included in a 16-point chairman’s statement adopted at the end of the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Singapore on Wednesday.The statement, which was disclosed Thursday, also assessed the roles President Moon Jae-in played in bringing such progress.They called for continuous efforts to implement the agreements and realize nuclear disarmament and permanent peace and stability in the region.In addition, the leaders noted Pyongyang’s promise to restrain from nuclear and missile tests and urged the North to implement its pledges to denuclearize.