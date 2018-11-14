N. Korea to Expel American Detainee

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has expelled an American national who was detained last month.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) revealed on Friday that the U.S. citizen, Bruce Byron Lowrance, was detained after entering the country illegally from China on October 16th.It reported that Lowrance stated he crossed into the North at the order of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA).The KCNA said the country decided to deport him but did not elaborate when and how he will be expelled.The move is seen as an indication of North Korea's willingness to continue engaging the U.S. for talks. In the past, Pyongyang has used American detainees to gain a leverage in negotiations with Washington.