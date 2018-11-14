Rival Parties Reach Tentative Agreement to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on how to normalize parliament.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and four opposition parties reportedly agreed on Tuesday afternoon to hold a parliamentary inquiry into irregularities in the hiring processes at state-run organizations, a proposal championed by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).However, they are known to have decided not to hold a parliamentary inspection of irregularities at private kindergartens.The tentative agreement came a day after the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party boycotted parliamentary activities.The floor leaders of the five parties plan to meet on Wednesday morning to narrow differences on other issues, including the composition of the budget revision committee.