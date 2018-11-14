Menu Content

N. Korea Blasts US for Using Human Rights Issues to Draw Concessions in Nuke Talks

Write: 2018-11-26 09:46:24Update: 2018-11-26 11:34:53

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media strongly criticized the U.S. for taking issue with its human rights situation, calling it a tactic to draw concessions in denuclearization talks between the two countries.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary Monday that the U.S. is trying to draw concessions from the North and accomplish a wicked anti-republic plot to overthrow the regime.  

It cited Washington’s continued criticism of the human rights situation in the North, including a recent report by Human Rights Watch on rape and sexual violence against women in the North.
