Public Notification of Strong Earthquake to get Faster

Public notifications of earthquakes measuring magnitude five or stronger will become faster.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), an alert will be issued for inland areas within as little as seven seconds. Previously, no such notice had been made within 15 seconds.It took 26 seconds to notify the public of a five-point-eight magnitude earthquake in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province in 2016, while a five-point-four magnitude tremor that struck Pohang in the same province last year was notified of after 19 seconds.The agency credited the improved speed to a faster algorithm using fewer observatories.